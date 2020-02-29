KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Shares Down 1%

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.42, 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

