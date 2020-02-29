KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.30, approximately 78,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 22,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 2,872.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.29% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.