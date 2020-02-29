KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 1.7%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.51, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

