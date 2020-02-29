Keysight Technologies Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

