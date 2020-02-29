Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 30th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,390,202 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 227.13% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.