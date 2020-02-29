JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 30th total of 767,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.15. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. On average, analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

