John T. Danaher Sells 24,028 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

