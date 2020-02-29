John James Sullivan Sells 8,206 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,610.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04.

Shares of MLAB opened at $239.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $271.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $8,405,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $7,674,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.