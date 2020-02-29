JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 117 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

