Jianhui (Roger) Cao Sells 17,942,196 Shares of Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) Stock

Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) insider Jianhui (Roger) Cao sold 17,942,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60), for a total value of A$15,250,866.60 ($10,816,217.45).
The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.83. Oneall International Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$0.93 ($0.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60.
Oneall International Company Profile
