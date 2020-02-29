Jianhui (Roger) Cao Sells 17,942,196 Shares of Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) Stock

Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) insider Jianhui (Roger) Cao sold 17,942,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60), for a total value of A$15,250,866.60 ($10,816,217.45).

The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.83. Oneall International Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$0.93 ($0.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60.

Oneall International Company Profile

OneAll International Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes various outdoor furniture products under the Gardenart brand worldwide. The company offers chairs, tables, lounges, sunbeds, and accessories, such as service trays, magazine shelves, serving trolleys, table linens, flower pots, functional side tables, and others.

