Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Manchester United PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manchester United in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MANU opened at $17.49 on Friday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manchester United by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Manchester United by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.