iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $115,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

