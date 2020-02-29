iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 1,104,211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722,570 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 30.22% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $116,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

