iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

BATS ICF opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

