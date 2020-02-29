IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.90 and last traded at C$8.14, 56,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 46,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $465.47 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.