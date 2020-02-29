Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $295,009.26. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

