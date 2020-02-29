ING Groep NV Sells 32,558 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

XEL stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

