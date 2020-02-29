ING Groep NV Invests $316,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 198,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
