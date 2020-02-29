ING Groep NV Has $275,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

CAG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

