ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 13,346 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

