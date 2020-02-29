Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.01% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBCP opened at $19.57 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

