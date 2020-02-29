IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 705,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IBERIABANK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in IBERIABANK by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

