Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.54.

HBM stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

