Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.54.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a market cap of $794.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.