HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of HomeStreet worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

