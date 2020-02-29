Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $56.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $230.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $230.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $237.93 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.19 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

