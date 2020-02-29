HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

