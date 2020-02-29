Head-To-Head Contrast: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) versus BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 18.36 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.87 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.27

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.76%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

