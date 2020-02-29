Head-To-Head Comparison: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Safestore (NASDAQ:SFSHF)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

2.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $6.59 million 1.93 -$2.74 million N/A N/A Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -53.67% -18.77% -6.37% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Safestore on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.