Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after acquiring an additional 388,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Hasbro stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

