H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 220 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 220 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HM.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 125 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 183.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 173.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 191.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

