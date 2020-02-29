GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 9,208 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period.

SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

