GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

