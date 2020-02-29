GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 137,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 334,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

