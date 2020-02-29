GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in City by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in City by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

