GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 256,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 140,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,833,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 382,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 314.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

