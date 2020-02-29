GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

