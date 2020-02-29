Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $34.16 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

