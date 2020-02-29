Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $34.16 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
