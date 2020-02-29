Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,288 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,446,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALXN stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

