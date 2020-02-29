Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.40 million.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.