Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.40 million.

