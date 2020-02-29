Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.27.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

