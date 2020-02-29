Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,684 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.75% of Gentex worth $128,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

