Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.38% of Genesco worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Genesco by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

