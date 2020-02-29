FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Increased by Analyst

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Trex stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. Trex has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $11,787,000.

In other Trex news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

