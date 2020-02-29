FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Mining Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of CS opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

