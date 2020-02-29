Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $139,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after buying an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

