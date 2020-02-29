Fmr LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.65% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $122,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $215.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.