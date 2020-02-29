Fmr LLC Trims Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,918 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.99% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $126,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

