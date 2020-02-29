Fmr LLC Sells 762,843 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762,843 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $128,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.